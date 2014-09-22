(Adds details, background)
By Norihiko Shirouzu and Samuel Shen
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 22 Nissan Motor Co Ltd
said on Monday it had set up a joint venture to
manufacture and market its Infiniti brand in China, seeking to
cash in on higher demand for understated luxury sedans in the
world's biggest auto market.
The venture, Dongfeng Infiniti, is equally owned by Nissan
and Dongfeng Motor Corp, a unit of Chinese auto maker Dongfeng
Motor Group Co Ltd with which Nissan already operates
a carmaking venture in China.
Nissan, which moved its Infiniti head office to Hong Kong
two years ago, is targeting sales of 30,000 units this year in
China, an 80 percent jump from a year ago. It aims to sell
100,000 Infiniti cars in China by 2018, over half of which will
be locally made, the carmaker added.
Nissan is targeting higher China sales at a time when a
state crackdown on extravagance among public officials is
creating demand for upmarket cars that do not carry brands
typically associated with opulence.
It plans to start making two Infiniti models in China in
November at its factory in central Hubei province, where it
currently produces the mass-market Teana and Murano models.
Local production of Nissan's luxury brand follows similar
moves by General Motors Co's premium Cadillac brand and
could help the Japanese carmaker better compete with the three
German brands - Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz
- that currently dominate China's upmarket car market.
The three German brands all make cars in China, which helps
them cut production costs and avoid hefty import duties. They,
however, need to share profits with their Chinese partners.
Nissan sees China as key to helping it triple its global
Infiniti sales to half a million vehicles by 2016. Currently,
worldwide sales of Infiniti models are just a tenth of Audi's
global sales.
"We will double our endeavours to build Infiniti into a
mainstream premium auto brand in China which is truly rooted
here and loved by Chinese consumers," Daniel Kirchert, president
of the newly established Infiniti venture, said in a statement.
Luxury car brands are at the centre of a Chinese government
crackdown on anti-competitive behaviours amid complaints that
foreign carmakers are overcharging customers.
