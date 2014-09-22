(Adds details, background)

By Norihiko Shirouzu and Samuel Shen

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 22 Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Monday it had set up a joint venture to manufacture and market its Infiniti brand in China, seeking to cash in on higher demand for understated luxury sedans in the world's biggest auto market.

The venture, Dongfeng Infiniti, is equally owned by Nissan and Dongfeng Motor Corp, a unit of Chinese auto maker Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd with which Nissan already operates a carmaking venture in China.

Nissan, which moved its Infiniti head office to Hong Kong two years ago, is targeting sales of 30,000 units this year in China, an 80 percent jump from a year ago. It aims to sell 100,000 Infiniti cars in China by 2018, over half of which will be locally made, the carmaker added.

Nissan is targeting higher China sales at a time when a state crackdown on extravagance among public officials is creating demand for upmarket cars that do not carry brands typically associated with opulence.

It plans to start making two Infiniti models in China in November at its factory in central Hubei province, where it currently produces the mass-market Teana and Murano models.

Local production of Nissan's luxury brand follows similar moves by General Motors Co's premium Cadillac brand and could help the Japanese carmaker better compete with the three German brands - Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz - that currently dominate China's upmarket car market.

The three German brands all make cars in China, which helps them cut production costs and avoid hefty import duties. They, however, need to share profits with their Chinese partners.

Nissan sees China as key to helping it triple its global Infiniti sales to half a million vehicles by 2016. Currently, worldwide sales of Infiniti models are just a tenth of Audi's global sales.

"We will double our endeavours to build Infiniti into a mainstream premium auto brand in China which is truly rooted here and loved by Chinese consumers," Daniel Kirchert, president of the newly established Infiniti venture, said in a statement.

Luxury car brands are at the centre of a Chinese government crackdown on anti-competitive behaviours amid complaints that foreign carmakers are overcharging customers. (Additional reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)