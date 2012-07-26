YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 26 Nissan Motor Co
said on Friday it is confident it can reach its target
of 8 percent growth in vehicle sales in the Chinese market in
the current year, and it could surpass that goal if things go
well.
"We were able to achieve 14 percent in the first half of the
year (in sales growth from the same period in the previous
year). Even if our sales slow down in the second half, we are
quite confident that we can reach the 8 percent target,"
Corporate Vice President Joji Tagawa told a news conference.
Nissan earlier posted a 19.7 percent drop in quarterly
operating profit, partly as the impact of a strong yen
outweighed solid global vehicle sales.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)