YOKOHAMA, Japan Nov 6 Nissan Motor Co now assumes an average dollar rate of 79.7 yen in the year ending next March, compared with its previous assumption of 82 yen, and a euro rate of 101.8 yen against a previous assumption of 105 yen, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

It cut its global sales forecast for the financial year to next March 31 to 5.08 million vehicles from 5.35 million in its previous forecast, and estimated global production to 5.11 million vehicles from 5.38 million.

Expected sales to China in calendar 2012 are now seen at 1.175 million vehicles, down from an earlier forecast of 1.35 million, following a rise in anti-Japan sentiment due to a territorial row between Japan and China over isles in the East China Sea.