* Cuts FY net forecast to 320 bln yen from pvs 400 bln yen
* Q2 net profit up 7.7 pct at 106 bln yen
* Nissan most exposed to China among Japan carmakers
* Nissan shares close down 2 pct ahead of Q2 earnings
By Yoko Kubota
YOKOHAMA, Japan, Nov 6 Counting the cost of
anti-Japanese protests in a territorial dispute with China,
Nissan Motor Co cut its full-year net profit forecast
by a fifth to $3.99 billion, and said it had lost share in its
biggest market.
Nissan joins Honda Motor in revising down its
forecasts for the year - Honda also lopped a fifth off its
guidance - but bigger rival Toyota Motor on Monday
nudged up its forecast as it is less exposed to a China market
where growth is slowing and Japanese goods have been boycotted.
Demand for Nissan, Honda and Toyota cars in China, the
world's biggest auto market, was virtually halved due to the
protests in September and October sparked by a row over disputed
islets in the East China Sea. Nissan is the most exposed of the
three to China, where it has 27 percent of its vehicle sales.
July-September net profit rose 7.7 percent to 106 billion
yen ($1.32 billion), Nissan said on Tuesday, despite lower than
expected car sales in the United States and Europe. That was
well ahead of an average estimate for 91.4 billion yen by seven
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The full impact of
the China damage will come through in the current second half.
The company said that over the first half of its financial
year, a stronger yen against Russian and Brazilian currencies,
and higher selling costs, ate into operating profit.
The new full-year net profit forecast of 320 billion yen is
some way below an estimate of 360 billion yen by Thomson Reuters
StarMine's SmartEstimate, which places greater emphasis on
timely forecasts by top-rated analysts.
SILVER LINING
"Given the share price performance, I suspect a lot of the
bad news is priced in already," said Christopher Richter, senior
analyst at CLSA Asia-Pacific markets in Tokyo. "The one silver
lining, their first-half dividend - which they hiked 25 percent
- maybe that's something that will make the market feel a little
better when it comes to looking at the reduced earnings."
Nissan and its China joint venture with Dongfeng Automobile
Group sold 64,300 vehicles in China in October, down
41 percent from a year earlier. January-October sales slipped
0.4 percent to 1.01 million vehicles.
The company trimmed its 2012 China sales forecast to 1.175
million vehicles from a previous 1.35 million. Globally, it said
it now expects to sell 5.08 million vehicles in the year to
end-March, down from a previous estimate for 5.35 million.
Nissan's Chief Operating Officer Toshiyuki Shiga told
reporters that the cut in the firm's full-year operating profit
forecast - to 575 billion yen from 700 billion yen - took into
account a 60 billion yen hit from falling sales in China.
"We are gradually seeing signs of recovery (in China).
Customers are gradually coming back to dealerships," Shiga said,
adding that Nissan's China market share dipped to 6.3 percent
in July-September from 7.5 percent in January-June.
He said visitors to the company's China dealerships were
back to around 80 percent of pre-dispute levels, and orders were
running at about 70 percent.
Earlier, BMW, the world's largest premium
carmaker, beat expectations with its quarterly profits, driven
in part by rampant demand in China.
FIERCE COMPETITION
In the United States, Nissan's second-biggest market - and
one that has proved too much for Japan's 4th-largest car maker
Suzuki Motor Corp - the automaker faced
production delays around July for its top-selling Altima
mid-sized sedan, which faces intense competition in a crowded
mid-size family sedan market from Toyota's Camry, the Honda
Accord, Ford's Fusion, and models from GM, Hyundai
Motor and Volkswagen.
Nissan's U.S. sales skidded 3.2 percent in October from a
year ago, to 79,685 vehicles.
Shiga said Nissan trimmed its U.S. sales forecast for the
year to March to 1.175 million vehicles from a previous forecast
of 1.2 million, due to a local supply crunch.
Nissan, 43.4 percent-held by Renault SA, is one of
the frontrunners in the auto industry's push into electric cars,
but Nissan has sold only 42,700 of its Leaf EV since its launch
almost two years ago, underperforming initial expectations as
drivers have been put off by the short distances EVs can run
without re-charging the battery. With the air conditioner on,
the Leaf can run for about 120 km (75 miles).
"We are gradually grasping why customers are hestitant to
buy EVs, what troubles them after their purchase, or what makes
them happy. We are coming up with measures," Shiga said.
Seeking to grow in emerging markets - where some analysts
have criticised its late entry - Nissan last week said it would
spend $358 million to build a second assembly plant in Thailand,
due to open in mid-2014 with annual capacity of 75,000 vehicles,
later rising to 150,000. Nissan's existing Thai plant can
produce 220,000 cars and pickup trucks a year.
Japanese investment has surged into Southeast Asia on hopes
for sustained growth in the region and as China's appeal is
undermined by rising wage costs and spiking tensions over the
territorial disputes.
Shares in Nissan, valued at close to $39 billion, have
slipped 2 percent so far this year, trailing Toyota's 26 percent
gain and Honda's 3 percent rise. Nissan shares, which last month
touched a 13-month low, closed down 2 percent on Tuesday ahead
of the earnings.