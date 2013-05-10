(Repeats due to deletion of story that was attached to incorrect alerts)

YOKOHAMA, Japan May 10 Nissan Motor Co Ltd posted a 46.1 percent rise in its quarterly net profit, as the weakening yen helps Japanese carmakers convert profits back into yen at a more favourable rate.

In January-March, Japan's second biggest automaker by sales volume posted net profit of 110 billion yen ($1.11 billion), compared with the 75.3 billion yen it booked in the same period last year.

The fourth-quarter figure was above an average forecast of 100.8 billion yen net profit among five analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 99.3050 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)