* CEO Ghosn stays on; three executives take on COO roles
* Shakeup comes as rapidly expanding Nissan sees quality
issues
* Nissan slashes FY 13/14 net profit outlook by some 20 pct
* Ghosn declines to elaborate on successor
By Yoko Kubota
YOKOHAMA, Japan, Nov 1 Nissan Motor Co
Chief Operating Officer Toshiyuki Shiga will step aside from the
No.2 post in a management reshuffle after the company slashed
its profit outlook on Friday amid a slowdown in emerging markets
and quality issues.
Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn has set aggressive expansion
targets for Japan's second biggest carmaker to boost both global
market share and its operating margin to 8 percent by end-March
2017, but recalls and a sales slowdown in markets such as China
and Russia have a cast shadow over the plan.
Shiga, 60, will become vice chairman, stepping away from
day-to-day operations to oversee external affairs. Ghosn, who is
staying on, said the COO roles would be assumed by three
executives.
"Our slow performance delivery in the first half of this
year required immediate action to be taken," he told an earnings
briefing on Friday at Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama.
Nissan slashed its net profit outlook for the year ending
March 2014 by nearly 20 percent to 355 billion yen ($3.62
billion).
It also cut its global sales plan for this financial year by
1.8 percent to 5.2 million vehicles after seeing sales drop
year-on-year in April-September in areas including China,
Europe, India and Brazil.
The costs involved in Nissan's aggressive expansion plan,
spanning over six years to end-March 2017, is weighing heavily
on the company. This financial year, Nissan is investing in
eight new plants and expanding one existing plant.
Rapid expansion is resulting in some quality issues and
Nissan has conducted a series of recalls including one in
September targeting nearly 1 million vehicles due to an
accelerator sensor flaw.
MANAGEMENT MAKEOVER
To focus better on issues unique to each region, Nissan said
it will also increase its number of regions to six from the
current three. Among the changes, China will become an
autonomous region and the Americas will be split into North and
South Americas.
Nissan's makeover follows a similar shakeup at alliance
partner Renault SA's.
Nissan, like Renault, did not name a new COO, splitting the
roles to three executives.
Hiroto Saikawa will become Nissan's de facto No.2, staying
on as Chief Competitive Officer to oversee areas including R&D,
purchasing, manufacturing and the supply chain, Nissan said.
Executive Vice President Andy Palmer will become Chief
Planning Officer, a new post overseeing global sales. Executive
Vice President Trevor Mann will become Chief Performance Officer
responsible for running regional operations, Nissan said.
Asked whether his successor would be chosen from the three,
Ghosn declined to elaborate.
"We are growing enough talent inside the company to be able
to replace every single person in the company when the time will
come, including myself," he said.