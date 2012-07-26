* Nissan posts 120.7 bln yen operating profit for April-June

* Strong yen weighs on results

* Nissan seen underperforming rivals after swift disaster recovery

* Japan's No.2 carmaker sold 1.2 mln vehicles globally Apr-June

YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 26 Nissan Motor Corp posted a 19.7 p ercent drop i n quarterly operating profit on Thursday, partly as the impact of a strong yen outweighed so l id global vehicle sales.

Japan's biggest automaker after Toyota Motor Co posted an operating profit of 120.7 b illion yen ($1.5 billion) for the April-June period, lower than t h e average estimate of 142.5 billion yen from six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net profit was 72.3 billion yen, down 15 percent from 85 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

Nissan, which is 43 percent-owned by Renault SA, is expected to underperform domestic rivals Toyota and Honda Motor Co as its latest figures will be compared with strong year-earlier results.

Nissan bounced back more quickly than its domestic rivals from the supply disruptions that followed Japan's earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

Toyota, due to report on August 3, is expected to swing to a net profit of 243 billion yen from an 80-billion-yen loss a year earlier.

Honda, Japan's No.3 automaker, is likely to post a net profit of 144.8 billion yen, nearly five times its year-earlier result. It reports on July 31.

Nissan cited a strong yen as a reason for the slide in earnings.

Japan exporters have long bemoaned the steady rise in the value of the yen as it reduces their competitiveness against competitors, including South Korea automaker rivals, and eats into the income made abroad when converted into yen.

The yen has rose to 78.14 per dollar on Thursday from more than 83 in mid March, an increase of 6.2 percent.

Nissan sold 1.2 million vehicles globally in the three months to June, up 15.9 percent from the same period in the previous year.

Nissan said in May that it expected to sell 5.4 million vehicles globally in the year to March 2013, up 10.4 percent from the previous year.

Analysts expect Nissan to revamp some of its top-selling vehicles in the year to March 2013, including the Sentra compact sedan and the Pathfinder SUV, which could help boost sales.

Under Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn, Nissan has pushed into fast-growing markets like China and Russia.

Vehicles sales in China for Nissan, Japan's top-selling brand there, grew 10 percent in June from a year earlier, though an executive has said that increasing demand in inland areas is barely offsetting slowing demand in China's coastal areas.

Since the start of the business year in April, shares in Nissan have dropped by around 19 percent, similar to a drop in Toyota. Honda's shares have fallen more than 23 percent.

On Thursday ahead of the results, Nissan's shares ended at 707 yen, up 1.1 percent, against the benchmark Nikkei that rose 0.9 percent.