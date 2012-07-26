* Nissan posts 120.7 bln yen operating profit for April-June
By Yoko Kubota
YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 26 Nissan Motor Corp
posted a steeper-than-expected 19.7 p ercent drop i n
quarterly operating profit on Thursday as a strong yen and
costly sales incentives outweighed the impact of solid vehicle
sales.
Japan's second-biggest automaker vowed though to meet its
full-year operating profit target of 700 billion yen, pinning
its hopes on revamps of existing models, such as the Altima
sedan, to boost earnings.
The company, 43 percent-owned by Renault SA, said
it was confident of hitting sales growth targets in China but
may struggle to increase sales in the fiscal year to March 2013
in Europe, where several countries are mired in recession.
"It is true that progress is poor," Joji Tagawa, Nissan's
corporate vice president, said of the company's performance in
the April-to-June period, or Nissan's first quarter.
"We will be introducing new models in the second half of the
financial year. Our internal plan is that while performance in
the first half is rather slow, we will see growth in vehicle
sales and profits in the latter half of the year ... It's a
matter of how much we can succeed in selling the new models, as
well as how the yen moves."
Operating profit in April to June dropped to 120.7 billion
yen ($1.5 billion), below the average forecast of 142.5 billion
yen from six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit fell 15 percent to 72.3 billion yen from a year
earlier 85 billion yen.
YEN STRENGTH
Nissan's earnings showed that the yen's strength reduced
operating profit by 25.7 billion yen. Increased sales costs,
including incentives to sell older models in the United States,
cut another 76.4 billion yen.
Japan exporters have long bemoaned the steady rise in the
value of the yen as it reduces their international
competitiveness, including against South Korea automaker rivals,
and eats into the income made abroad when converted into yen.
Nissan kept its foreign exchange assumption for the
financial year of 82 yen per dollar, a level the yen has
achieved in only two weeks since the fiscal year began on April
1. Otherwise the yen has traded at higher levels.
It rose to 78.14 per dollar on Thursday from more
than 83 in mid March, an increase of 6.2 percent. Shares in
camera maker Canon Inc slumped on Thursday after it cut
its profit forecast, citing the strong yen.
Nissan also had pencilled in a foreign exchange assumption
105 yen per euro, but the currency has traded at higher levels
than that since early May.
"With first-quarter profits weaker than expected, and Nissan
already facing challenges from the strong yen and concerns in
markets in China and the U.S., we're unlikely to see any upward
revisions late in the business year, like we've seen over the
past few years from Nissan," said Koji Endo, analyst at Advanced
Research Japan.
Nissan started selling revamped models of its popular Altima
sedans in the United States in late June and it plans to revamp
others such as the Pathfinder sports utility vehicle later this
fiscal year to try to boost sales.
The quarterly results from Nissan are likely to look weak in
comparison with domestic rivals Toyota Motor Corp and
Honda Motor Co.
But that is largely because Nissan bounced back more quickly
than its rivals from the Japan earthquake and tsunami in March
2011, so the annual comparison of its results is less
flattering.
Japan's biggest automaker Toyota, due to report on August 3,
is expected by analysts to swing to a net profit of 243 billion
yen from an 80-billion-yen loss a year earlier.
Honda, Japan's No.3 automaker, is likely to post a net
profit of 144.8 billion yen, nearly five times its year-earlier
result. It reports on July 31.
CONFIDENT IN CHINA
Nissan sold 1.2 million vehicles globally in the three
months to June, up 15 percent from the same period in the
previous year. North America and China each accounted for about
28 percent of the total.
Tagawa said that the firm is confident in hitting its target
of 8 percent growth in vehicle sales in the Chinese market even
though economic growth is slowing down.
Vehicle sales in China for Nissan, Japan's top-selling brand
there, grew 10 percent in June from a year earlier, though an
executive has said that increasing demand in inland areas is
barely offsetting slowing demand in China's coastal areas.
The China new car market grew just 2.9 percent in the first
half of 2012 after posting anaemic growth of 2.5 percent in
2011, setting the country up for its slowest back-to-back years
of growth since the market took off in the late 1990s.
Tagawa described conditions for Japanese automakers in
Europe as tough, saying Nissan may struggle to increase sales
there this fiscal year.
Its European sales fell 1.7 percent in the quarter from a
year earlier. The company had said it wanted to boost European
sales by 1 percent this fiscal year.
Nissan said in May that it expected to sell 5.4 million
vehicles globally in the year to March 2013, up 10.4 percent
from the previous year.
Under Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn, who was not present for
the earnings presentation, Nissan has pushed into fast-growing
markets like China and Russia.
Since the start of the business year in April, shares in
Nissan have dropped by around 19 percent, similar to a drop in
Toyota. Honda's shares have fallen more than 23 percent.
On Thursday ahead of the results, Nissan's shares ended at
707 yen, up 1.1 percent, which compared with a rise in the
Nikkei average of 0.9 percent.