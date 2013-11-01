TOKYO Nov 1 Nissan Motor Co cut its
annual net profit outlook by nearly 20 percent on Friday,
depressed by a sales slowdown in China and Southeast Asia and by
a major vehicle recall in September.
Japan's second-biggest carmaker by sales volume now expects
to book a net profit of 355 billion yen ($3.62 billion) for the
year ending in March 2014, compared with its previous forecast
of 420 billion yen.
Nissan's results for the July-September quarter exceeded
expectations with a 2 percent rise in net profit after sales in
Japan were boosted by its new 660 cc minicar and auto demand
stayed strong in the United States.
Second-quarter net profit totalled 107.8 billion yen,
compared with 106 billion yen a year ago and beating the average
forecast of six analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S of 90.4
billion yen.