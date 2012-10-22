LONDON Oct 22 Japanese carmaker Nissan
plans to offer a lower-priced version of its Leaf electric car,
which has been selling well below the company's predictions, the
Financial Times reported on Monday.
Nissan sold fewer than 12,000 Leafs in the first half of
this fiscal year, up 11 percent on last year, but falling well
short of its goal of selling 40,000 of the cars for the full
year, the FT said.
"The main hesitation in buying the car is from
range anxiety. Maybe we were over optimistic with the ramp-up as
well," Nissan executive vice-president, Andy Palmer, was quoted
as saying in the FT.
Nissan's move comes against a backdrop of disappointing
early sales for plug-in cars, despite billions of dollars of
loans, grants and consumer subsidies offered by governments in
recent years.
