YOKOHAMA, Japan, June 26 Carlos Ghosn, chief
executive of Nissan Motor Co, told shareholders on
Tuesday he was paid a salary and bonus of 987 million yen ($12.5
million) for the past fiscal year, a package that makes him
Japan's highest-paid executive.
Ghosn disclosed his compensation at Nissan's annual
shareholder meeting.
The total for the year to end-March 2012, which was up 0.5
percent from the year earlier, does not include stock options
Ghosn was granted in the Japanese automaker. It also does not
include his compensation as head of Nissan's alliance partner,
Renault SA.
Nissan said its board had weighed cash compensation for
Ghosn against pay for CEOs at other major industrial companies
with global operations based on advice from consulting firm
Towers Watson.