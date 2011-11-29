UPDATE 1-Turkey hands opposition lawmaker 25 years jail time in espionage case
ANKARA, June 14 A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker Enis Berberoglu to 25 years in prison over spying charges.
TOKYO Nov 29 Nissan Motor Co and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co said on Tuesday the two plan to merge their forklift businesses in the spring of next year, to gain scale to capture market share as the global market grows.
The government-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan will invest 30 billion yen ($384 million) to take a majority stake in the new forklift firm, the two said in a statement. ($1 = 78.12 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
ANKARA, June 14 A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker Enis Berberoglu to 25 years in prison over spying charges.
WASHINGTON, June 14 The U.S. Senate will again consider Jessica Rosenworcel for the Federal Communications Commission after President Donald Trump nominated her late on Tuesday in a move that would return her to the regulatory agency.