(Repeats for wider distribution, with no changes to text)
By Naomi Tajitsu and Maki Shiraki
YOKOHAMA, Japan Feb 1 Nissan Motor Co
has taken a step back into gasoline hybrids with its Note
e-Power model, which the Japanese automaker hopes will act as a
gateway for drivers who will later shift to all-electric cars.
The move will also trim Nissan's costs.
Nissan's battery-electric Leaf, the industry's first
mass-market, all-electric car launched in 2010, is the world's
top-selling electric vehicle (EV), but sales have failed to
reach initial targets. Globally, more than 250,000 Leaf cars
have been sold.
With drivers yet to be fully won over by electric cars,
Nissan hopes its new "near-electric" hybrid - which shares some
parts with the Leaf - will allow it to shave costs and fend off
competition in developing cheaper electric cars.
It's a reversal of sorts for Nissan. When it developed the
Leaf, CEO Carlos Ghosn signalled Nissan would leapfrog
gasoline-hybrid technology and go straight to battery-powered
cars with zero emissions.
That has left it trailing rivals including Toyota Motor Corp
in hybrids, a segment between gasoline-powered cars and
EVs. Toyota has sold more than 9 million hybrids since it
launched the Prius in 1997.
"We can't avoid the fact that EVs remain expensive compared
with conventional gasoline vehicles, while there's also an
ongoing assumption that EVs aren't suited to travelling long
ranges," Hideyuki Sakamoto, a Nissan executive vice president,
told Reuters.
SHARES PARTS
Late last year, Nissan launched the e-Note, a compact
hatchback that uses the same motor as the Leaf. The Note
operates like an EV, but instead of drawing its power from a
large, costly battery, it uses a smaller battery that is charged
by a gasoline engine.
The result is similar to General Motors' Chevrolet
Volt, an electric car that resorts to its engine for charge when
the battery is running low.
With a starting price of 1.77 million yen ($15,577), the
e-Note, so far available only in Japan, is nearly 40 percent
cheaper than the all-electric Leaf.
Nissan says affordability is key to attracting drivers and
eventually getting them to upgrade to pure electric cars.
Sakamoto said he hopes to eventually use the Note's new
e-Power hybrid system for most of Nissan's hybrid offerings -
helping lower production costs for both hybrids and EVs.
"Until now, components including the inverter and motor were
different between our hybrids and EVs. But the new system is
different in that it shares parts with the Leaf. This creates
manufacturing efficiencies," he said, declining to give details.
HYBRID DETOUR
The e-Power system is Nissan's second foray into hybrids.
It launched its first in 2010, but with a limited range of
hybrid models Nissan shipped just 95,000 such vehicles in the
year to last March, a fraction of its total global sales of 5.4
million vehicles.
Nissan has said it is developing affordable, compact EVs for
China, the world's biggest autos market, and may use a plug-in
hybrid system developed by Mitsubishi Motors, in which
it bought a controlling stake last year. It is also developing
a fuel cell vehicle which runs on electric power generated from
ethanol.
Tougher emissions regulations, particularly in China,
promote battery-electric and plug-in hybrid cars over gasoline
hybrids and conventional gasoline vehicles.
($1 = 113.6300 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan and Martin Howell)