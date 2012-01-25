Jan 25 Nissan Motor Co said it
would invest up to $2 billion to build a new manufacturing
complex in Aguascalientes, Mexico to help the company produce
cars for its U.S. market.
Nissan said the facility, which would complement the
existing two factories in Mexico, is scheduled to begin
operations in late 2013 and would support production of up to
175,000 cars of Nissan's 'B' platform products per year.
The company said it would consider expansion of the site
once product and capacity needs are finalised. It would also
build an all-new supplier park on the site.
Up to 3,000 direct jobs will be created initially at the new
facility, and about 9,000 positions will be generated within the
supply chain and wider community, taking the company's total
headcount in Mexico to nearly 13,500, Nissan said.