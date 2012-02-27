ATSUGI, Japan Feb 27 Nissan Motor Co
said on Monday it will overhaul the way it develops
cars by using common parts across different vehicle segments,
cutting costs by nearly 30 percent and helping offset soaring
spending to make cars safer and more fuel-efficient.
Japan's No.2 automaker said the new engineering concept,
dubbed Common Module Family or CMF, would double the use of
common parts in the next generation of its vehicles to around 80
percent. The first cars developed under CMF will be rolled out
in 2013, it said.
"Everything we're trying to do is about two things: how we
make things more in common with partners ... and at the same
time keep the specificity of each brand," Carlos Ghosn, the
chief executive of Nissan and French partner Renault SA
, told reporters at Nissan's R&D Center near Tokyo.
"(It's about) how we can get the cost efficiency and
investment efficiency while at the same time still get a very
distinctive brand or product that people will not confuse," he
said.
Automakers typically lump vehicles with similarly sized
underpinnings into "platform" groupings, developing a variety of
offshoots from those bases. For Nissan, which has a full lineup
of vehicles ranging from subcompact hatchbacks to large sport
utility vehicles and trucks, it had been impractical to use
common parts within a platform because the parts would have
needed to be good enough for the heaviest product, which in turn
would be too expensive for the platform's lightest cars.
Under the new strategy, Nissan will have four modules -- the
engine compartment, cockpit, front underbody and rear underbody
-- each with variations that depend on vehicle weight and can be
shared across platforms, it said.
Corporate Vice President Hideyuki Sakamoto said that would
help Nissan use common parts across as many as 1.6 million
vehicles, compared with the 50,000-200,000 that are covered now.
He said Nissan aimed to eventually match the volume reach of
Volkswagen AG, which pioneered the concept of
commonisation in the auto industry.
Nissan executives said the system would be shared in some
form with Renault, but declined to go into specifics.