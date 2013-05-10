Nissan Motor Co Ltd's (7201.T) Indian unit said on Friday there would be no impact on production at its factory in Chennai, a day after a warehouse supplying parts to the plant was almost destroyed by a fire.

The warehouse, operated by third-party supplier Yusen Logistics Co (9370.T), stored spare parts and accessories used in the 400,000-car-per-year plant.

"A contingency plan is being finalized which will minimize any potential disruption to the normal supply of some after-sales vehicle parts, although there are no further details to add at this stage," Nissan India said in a statement.

(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Tony Munroe)