BEIJING, June 5 Global sales for Nissan Motor
Co's premium brand Infiniti rose 9 percent in May from a year
earlier and have risen 37 percent for the first five months of
the year, according to a press release seen by Reuters on
Monday.
Infiniti’s global chief Roland Krueger believes the sales
momentum will likely continue as a key new product is due to hit
showrooms in the United States, the brand’s biggest market
around the world.
"Production of the new version of our best-selling vehicle –
the Q50 sedan – just began in Japan, and will be in U.S.
dealerships soon, followed by other international markets,"
Krueger said in the press release.
Infiniti's sales rose to 19,565 vehicles in May and 104,512
vehicles for the first five months.
