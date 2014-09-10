(Adds background on Infiniti brand, sales)
TOKYO, Sept 10 Nissan Motor Co is
hiring BMW executive Roland Krueger to head its luxury
Infiniti brand, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday, as it
struggles to establish the second-tier brand in the global
premium market.
Nissan had been searching for a new Infiniti chief since
July after Johan de Nysschen, a former Audi executive, left the
brand to lead General Motors' Cadillac division. Earlier
this month, the brand was dealt another blow when Infiniti's
chairman, Andy Palmer, who was also Nissan's senior executive,
left the automaker to head Aston Martin.
Nissan said it had not determined the starting date for
Krueger, a 48-year-old German national who most recently served
as a senior vice president at BMW Group. He led BMW's Japan
operations from 2008 to 2012.
Krueger, who started his automotive career as a designer,
will be tasked with raising Infiniti's global profile and sales
to compete with brands like BMW and Volkswagen's
Audi, as Infiniti vehicles go through a design revamp.
In the financial year to March, Infiniti sold 180,000
vehicles globally, about a tenth of Audi's sales.
Krueger will be based in Hong Kong at Infiniti's
headquarters and will report to Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn, the
automaker said. It was not immediately clear when he would end
his current role at BMW.
Krueger started his career as an interiors and exteriors
designer at Mitsubishi Motors Corp in Europe then moved
on to Daimler's Smart brand before joining BMW in
1998.
