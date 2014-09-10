TOKYO, Sept 10 Nissan Motor Co Ltd is
hiring a senior BMW executive, Roland Krueger, to head
its luxury Infiniti brand, the Japanese automaker said on
Wednesday.
Nissan has been searching for a new Infiniti chief since
July after Johan de Nysschen left the brand to lead General
Motors' Cadillac division.
Krueger, a 48-year-old German national who started his
automotive career as a designer at Mitsubishi Motors Corp in
Europe and then moved on to Daimler, most recently served as a
senior vice president at BMW Group. He led BMW's Japan
operations from 2008 to 2012.
