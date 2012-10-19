FRANKFURT Oct 19 A compact car which Japanese
carmaker Nissan's premium brand Infiniti is planning
for 2015 will not be built by Magna Steyr, a unit of Canadian
auto parts group Magna International.
Infiniti had been investigating since May whether contract
carmaker Magna Steyr's production site in Graz was suitable for
the model, which will be based on a Mercedes
front-wheel drive chassis.
"Infiniti ended the feasibility study this week and has
decided to produce the vehicle inhouse in a European production
facility as part of the brand's overall expansion plans," it
said on Friday. Magna would not comment.
Infiniti, which has sold about 4,000 cars in western Europe
in total, believes volumes for the compact could be 10 times
that amount.
The setback for Magna comes after German carmaker BMW
said it would likely not renew the contract for Magna
Steyr to build the Mini Countryman SUV and Paceman SUV-coupe
once their lifecycles have run out.
Most independent contract carmakers in Europe have either
been rescued by fresh investors, sold off in parts or filed for
insolvency because their customers already have more than enough
spare factory space of their own.
Only premium carmakers have struggled with production
bottlenecks as they expand their model range, moving downmarket
into small car segments traditionally home to volume brands.
In July, Daimler awarded independent Finnish car
manufacturer Valmet Automotive a contract to build more than
100,000 Mercedes-Benz A-Class compact cars from 2013-16.
More recently, improved logistical ties to its supplier base
in Britain prompted BMW to give VDL NedCar a contract to build
Mini cars earlier this month.