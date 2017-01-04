Jan 4 Nissan Motor's premium brand
Infiniti sold more than 230,000 vehicles globally in 2016, a 7
percent annual rise, Infiniti said on Wednesday, a record year
for a marque that trails rivals in the increasingly crowded
premium market.
The brand distantly lags German luxury competitors like BMW
AG, which can sell almost as many vehicles in a single
month, and second-tier luxury leaders like Toyota's
Lexus, which sells at least twice as many cars each year.
Infiniti annual sales grew 4 percent year-on-year in the
United States, its largest market, to more than 138,300, while
China sales rose 3 percent to 41,590.
In December, Infiniti sold 27,200 vehicles globally.
(Reporting by Jake Spring in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)