TOKYO, July 19 Nissan Motor Co will outsource production of some vehicles to Renault SA's struggling South Korean unit to meet strong demand and ease the impact of a strong yen, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.

Japan's Nissan, which is already in an alliance with France's Renault, c ould transfer building of tens of thousands of sport utility vehicles other midsize and large cars a year to Renault Samsung Motors, the paper said without citing sources.

Carlos Ghosn, who heads Nissan, Renault and the Renault-Nissan alliance, will visit South Korea on Friday and hold a news conference, the Nikkei reported.

Spokesmen from both Nissan and Renault Samsung declined to comment.

Nissan , which has struggled with insufficient production capacity, wants to take advantage of South Korea's free trade agreements with the European Union and elsewhere and could use the unit, 80 percent owned by Renault, as an export base, the Nikkei said.

A lack of new models saw Renault Samsung's sales for January-June drop 33 percent from a year ago, forcing it to slash output from April, the paper said. (Reporting by James Topham in Tokyo and Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul, writing by Mayumi Negishi)