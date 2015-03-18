(Refiles to remove extraneous word 'Hold' in headline)
MEXICO CITY, March 18 Japan's Nissan Motor Co
, the biggest automaker in Mexico, expects to hit record
output and export levels in 2015 in the world's seventh largest
auto producer, a company official said.
Jorge Vallejo, director of government relations for Nissan
Mexico, said the company could produce 810,000 vehicles this
year, a 0.5 percent increase from 2014.
Exports, which comprise nearly 70 percent of Nissan's
production in Mexico, would grow at the same pace, Vallejo said.
Nissan exports to a number of countries from Mexico,
including Brazil and Argentina, which just renegotiated auto
trade pacts with Mexico.
(Reporting by Luis Rojas; Editing by Tom Brown)