TOKYO May 12 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
has agreed to form a capital alliance with Nissan Motor Co
at its board meeting on Thursday, a source familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
The source said the two companies would hold a joint news
conference later in the day, but gave no further details.
Sources familiar with the matter had said overnight that
Nissan was considering taking a controlling stake in scandal-hit
Mitsubishi. The two sides later confirmed they were in talks,
without providing details.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)