TOKYO May 23 Nissan Motor Co, which
plans to spend $2.2 billion on a one-third controlling stake in
Mitsubishi Motors Corp, aims to place its former global
tech chief in charge of reform at its smaller rival, which is
mired in a fuel economy data scandal.
According to two individuals with knowledge of the matter,
Nissan and Mitsubishi are in final stage talks over an
appointment of Mitsuhiko Yamashita as Mitsubishi's tech chief.
Yamashita was Nissan's executive vice president in charge of
product and technology research and development until 2014, a
position he had held since 2005.
The two sources declined to be identified because they are
not authorised to discuss the matter with the media. A
Mitsubishi spokesman declined to comment.
The likely appointment of Yamashita as Mitsubishi tech
chief, which might be finalised at an emergency board meeting at
Mitsubishi on Wednesday, comes as part of Nissan's investment in
the automaker.
With a 34-percent stake in Mitsubishi, Nissan will be able
to nominate a third of the company's board.
Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn has said he believed
Mitsubishi would be led by a Nissan executive, prompting
industry analysts and bankers to forecast a significant
reshuffle at the top.
Mitsubishi is reeling from a third scandal in two decades
and has seen $3 billion wiped off its market value after
admitting last month it overstated the fuel economy of at least
four of its models in Japan, including two sold under Nissan's
badge.
