TOKYO, May 25 As Mitsubishi Motors
acknowledged publicly last month that it cheated on fuel economy
tests - its third scandal in two decades - its chief, Osamu
Masuko, quietly called in on his counterpart at partner Nissan
Motor's headquarters.
Masuko, several Mitsubishi group executives said, gave
Carlos Ghosn his blunt assessment: even after a decade of
change, he had failed to penetrate his firm's insular technology
arm. Now, it was at the heart of his problems.
That meeting in Yokohama - uncharacteristically frank in
corporate Japan - helped clinch Mitsubishi Motors' future, the
company insiders said, paving the way for Nissan to swoop in and
take control.
It also cemented an alliance between the two men that will
be critical to the overhaul of Japan's sixth-biggest carmaker, a
deal set to be officially signed on Wednesday. Ghosn and Masuko
had until then worked together for the best part of five years,
on a Japanese micro-car venture.
"We trust him," Ghosn said of Masuko at a briefing for
analysts on the day of the deal earlier this month. "We think
he's an honest guy and he is not cheating or hiding. This is an
important element in a transaction like this."
Company executives said Ghosn's trust means he can work with
the straight-talking Masuko as he did with Nissan's
then-chairman Yoshikazu Hanawa almost two decades ago.
"Masuko was brutally open. He admitted to the need to reform
Mitsubishi's tech arm," one Mitsubishi Group executive said.
Masuko told Ghosn that the tech department, based 250 km
(155 miles) from the firm's Tokyo headquarters, was "secretive"
- even after the department came under fire a decade earlier for
covering up defects. He said he needed help there.
"Mr. Masuko recognised this as a problem," said another of
the executives. "The fact that he says such things frankly is
what makes Ghosn like him."
A FRIEND IN NEED
For sure, as much as Masuko needs Nissan's help to reform
his tech unit - which was partly behind the Zero World War II
fighter plane - Ghosn needs Masuko, who has built a successful
business in Southeast Asia, a region where Nissan has
underperformed.
The challenge for Ghosn is to find long-serving Mitsubishi
Motors insiders whom he can trust to advise him and guide him
around the company.
Masuko is something of an outsider as he was parachuted in
from Mitsubishi Corp, a trading company, in the
mid-2000s to help restructure the automaker after it was rescued
from near-bankruptcy in the wake of the last scandal.
Mitsubishi Motors veterans say the 67-year-old - who has
worked in South Korea and Indonesia - has run the company with
an outsider's perspective, shutting down big U.S. manufacturing
facilities. Results have improved and the carmaker has built up
a $4 billion cash pile.
Ghosn faced a similar challenge just over a decade and a
half ago when, as Renault's senior executive, he was
sent to Tokyo to restructure a near-bankrupt Nissan. His
collaboration with Hanawa then was critical to turning Nissan
around.
Even if he leaves once the deal completes, as he has hinted,
Masuko will be as key now to Ghosn in trying to fix the
corporate culture at a firm mired in a third scandal in two
decades.
Like Hanawa at Nissan, Masuko was aware of his company's
predicament, and called for "radical, fundamental reform" when
he first appeared - albeit three weeks after the fuel economy
cheating scandal broke.
"At the end of the day, this (deal) was done quickly because
there was trust at the top level," Ghosn said at a briefing with
Masuko to announce the planned partnership.
