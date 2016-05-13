YOKOHAMA, Japan May 13 Nissan Motor Co
CEO Carlos Ghosn said on Friday that restoring Mitsubishi Motors
Corp's reputation, profitability and growth would be the biggest
challenge, a day after announcing a $2.2 billion investment for
a controlling stake in the troubled automaker.
"The biggest challenge is to support Mitsubishi changing
itself and growing and being profitable and restoring its
reputation," Ghosn told a news conference at Nissan's
headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.
He added that winning back consumers' trust was Mitsubishi
Motors's job, but that Nissan would support its
efforts.
Nissan, Japan's second-biggest automaker, agreed on Thursday
to buy a 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi Motors, taking de facto
control with a bet that bails out its smaller, scandal-hit rival
which is in the midst of a mileage-cheating scandal.
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)