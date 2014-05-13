TOKYO May 13 Nissan Motor Co aims to
achieve annual China sales of 2 million cars by 2017-2018, a
senior executive said on Tuesday, as it bolsters its business in
the world's largest car market.
Nissan said it sold 1.27 million vehicles in China last
year, making it the Japanese automaker's second-largest car
market.
"We want to aim for 2 million vehicles by 2017 to 2018,"
Nissan Senior Vice President Jun Seki, who heads its China
operations and is president of its China joint venture Dongfeng
Motor Co Ltd, told a news briefing.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Edmund Klamann)