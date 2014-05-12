(Adds Nissan comment)
DETROIT May 12 U.S. safety regulators have
opened an investigation into an estimated 37,656 Nissan Quest
minivans after receiving complaints about stalling due to
inaccurate fuel gauges.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has
opened a preliminary evaluation into the model year 2007
minivans after receiving 12 consumer reports over the past 14
months that the fuel level gauge had indicated adequate fuel in
the tank when there was none, according to documents filed
online.
A Nissan spokesman said the Japanese automaker was
cooperating with the NHTSA in its probe.
A preliminary evaluation is the first step in a process that
could lead to a recall if regulators determine a manufacturer
needs to address a safety problem.
Two of the complaints said the distance-to-empty gauge had
indicted more than 70 miles of estimated available driving range
before refueling was necessary when the vehicles stalled,
according to the NHTSA documents.
There were no reports of accidents or injuries listed in the
NHTSA documents.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)