YOKOHAMA, Japan Feb 10 Nissan Motor Co
beat analyst estimates by posting a 56.8 percent rise in
quarterly net profit on Monday, helped by a weaker yen and
improving sales in China, its biggest market.
Japan's second-biggest automaker by global sales volume
after Toyota Motor Corp booked 84.3 billion yen
($824.73 million) profit for October-December, compared with the
mean estimate of 57.1 billion yen in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
poll of seven analysts.
Nissan kept its profit outlook for the full year to
March-end at 355 billion yen compared with analysts' 364.2
billion yen estimate. The maker of Infiniti and Datsun brands
cut its outlook three months ago by nearly 20 percent.
Nissan's operating profit margin for the nine months to
December was 4.1 percent compared with 9.7 percent at Toyota and
6.6 percent at Honda Motor Co.
Nissan aims to boost its operating profit margin as well as
global market share to 8 percent each by the year ending March
2017. Recent hurdles include product recalls and sales slowdown
in markets such as Thailand and Russia.
Shares of Nissan closed up 0.1 percent before the earnings
release compared with a 1.8 percent rise in the benchmark index
.
($1 = 102.2150 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Christopher Cushing)