Oct 22 Nissan Motor Co is recalling
13,919 of its top-selling Altima sedans in the United States
because bolts that may not have been tightened properly during
production could fall off, increasing the risk of a crash,
according to U.S. safety regulators.
The Altima sedans are from the from the 2012 and 2013 model
years and were made at the Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi,
from May 10 to July 26, Nissan North America told the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
"Some of the subject vehicles may have been manufactured
with four transverse link bolts and two power steering rack
bolts that were not torqued to the proper specification," Nissan
told regulators in a letter NHTSA showed on its website.
As a result, the bolts may shake loose during driving, the
letter states, and drivers may notice rattling noise.
There was no mention of any injuries or crashes as a result
of this issue on the NHTSA website.
Through September, in the U.S. market, 27 percent of the
vehicles Nissan sold were Altima sedans.
Altima sales through September were up 17 percent from last
year, at 234,040.
Altima owners will be asked to bring their cars into Nissan
dealerships, where the bolts will be torqued to the proper
specification, NHTSA said. The cars are under warranty
protection.
"Based on engineering judgment, it was determined that if a
loose bolt falls out completely, the driver may experience
difficulty in controlling the direction of the vehicle," Nissan
told NHTSA.
Nissan said that on July 26, the last day the vehicles
involved in the recall were produced with the potential problem
at the Canton plant, workers noticed the issue during a routine
test.
On Sept. 21, Nissan confirmed that some of the subject
vehicles were at its dealers. On Oct. 3, it decided a safety
defect existed and a recall would be conducted.
Owners will begin to be notified on Oct. 29, Nissan told
NHTSA.