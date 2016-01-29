(Updates with worldwide tally, Nissan comments)
By David Shepardson
Jan 29 Nissan Motor Co said Friday it will
recall nearly 930,000 Nissan cars worldwide for potentially
faulty hood latches, marking the third time since 2014 the
automaker has recalled vehicles to address the problem.
The Japanese automaker said it is recalling the
2013-2015 Nissan Altima, because its secondary hood latch may
bind on account of improperly applied rust coating and remain in
the unlatched position when the hood is closed. That could
result in the hood unexpectedly opening while driving.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,
which said on Friday that 846,000 vehicles in the United States
would be recalled, has received complaints from owners of
Altimas whose hoods unexpectedly opened. Altimas accounted for
about 25 percent of Nissan's U.S. brand sales last year.
Transport Canada in an online posting on Friday said 24,895
vehicles were affected. Nissan spokesman Steve Yaeger said
58,644 vehicles are being recalled outside North America. No
crashes or injuries have been reported related to the recalls,
he said.
Nissan said the previous recall fixes may not have been
performed consistently to remove the safety risk. Dealers will
replace the hood latch with a new one starting next month.
The new hood latch has an improved coating designed to avoid
rust. Prior recall fixes included inspecting and cleaning the
hood latch and applying a lubricant.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Trott)