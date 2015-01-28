DETROIT Jan 28 Nissan Motor Co
is recalling about 768,000 vehicles,
including its popular Rogue crossover and Pathfinder SUV, for
separate problems, the company and U.S. regulators said on
Wednesday.
Some 552,135 Rogues from model years 2008 and 2013 will be
recalled because moisture could seep through the driver side
floor and cause an electrical short to wiring that could lead to
a fire, Nissan and the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) said. Of the total, 468,815 are
registered in the United States.
No crashes or injuries have been reported due to the wiring
issue, a Nissan spokesman said on Wednesday morning.
Also, 215,789 Pathfinder SUVs from the 2013 and 2014 model
years and 2013 Infiniti JX35 vehicles will be recalled for
problems related to a secondary hood latch, Nissan and NHTSA
said. Of that total, 170,665 are registered in the United
States.
A Nissan spokesman said the problem was noticed primarily in
rental vehicles when drivers unintentionally dislodged the
secondary hood latch, which is designed to catch the hood from
flying up if the primary hood latch is disengaged. In a handful
of occasions, damage was done to the vehicles when the hood flew
open, but there were no reports of crashes or injuries, the
spokesman said.
In Canada, 52,312 Rouge crossovers will be recalled as well
as 15,972 Pathfinder and JX35 SUVs. The Rogue will be recalled
in three additional countries and the SUVs in 30 additional
countries, Nissan said.
