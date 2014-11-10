DETROIT Nov 10 Nissan Motor Co is
expanding the number of vehicles recalled in the United States
for passenger air bags that could explode with too much force
and spray metal shrapnel at occupants.
The recall in 12 U.S. states and territories with high
humidity replaces and expands a recall that began in June,
according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration. The earlier recall was part of a
requested action by NHTSA in response to questions about air
bags made by Japan's Takata Corp.
The recall now covers 52,738 vehicles, up from about 30,000
previously, according to the NHTSA documents. Nissan's recall in
June covered vehicles in four U.S. states and territories.
Nissan said in a statement on Monday that it had expanded
the June recall based on additional information from Takata and
after consulting with NHTSA. An unidentified number of the
recalled vehicles have already been repaired, according to a
letter Nissan filed with NHTSA.
More than 11 million vehicles in the United States and 17
million globally have been recalled for the potentially
defective Takata air bags. At least four deaths, all involving
Honda Motor Co cars, and more than a dozen injuries
have been linked to the problem.
Nissan said it had received three injury claims stemming
from the air bags.
Under the Nissan recall, the front passenger air bag
inflator will be replaced at no cost, according to the NHTSA
documents. If a replacement inflator is not available, dealers
may temporarily disable the air bag and advise customers not to
use that seat, a step previously taken by Toyota Motor Corp
.
The affected Nissan vehicles include Pathfinder SUVs from
model years 2003-2004, Sentra cars from 2004-2006, Infiniti FX35
and FX45 crossover SUVs from 2003-2005, Infiniti I35 sedans from
2003-2004 and Infiniti M35 and M45 sedans from 2006, according
to the NHTSA documents.
