* Nissan says recalls 51,000 vehicles
* Nissan says has report of steering wheel detaching
(Adds comment, details)
By Laurence Frost and Jussi Rosendahl
PARIS/HELSINKI, Sept 13 Nissan Motor Co.
recalled 51,000 vehicles for inspection after a
steering wheel apparently became detached from a new SUV while
driving.
Nissan said on Thursday it had identified a defect
potentially affecting 600 vehicles after Finnish cameraman Kari
Alentola reported that the steering wheel of his new Qashqai
seven-seater had come off in his hands.
"We had a report of the steering wheel detaching from a
customer who was driving at low speed," a Nissan spokesman said,
adding that there were no reported injuries.
Alentola's employer, Finnish public broadcaster Yle, showed
video images of the loose steering wheel on Thursday.
"Kari Alentola was headed to a regular assignment for Yle on
Thursday when the steering wheel of the new Nissan Qashqai+2, a
car with only 500 kilometers on the clock, came off in his
hands," the broadcaster said on its website.
Nissan said it had acted fast after the Aug. 27 incident and
discovered a potential defect resulting from an "altered
manufacturing process" at an unnamed supplier.
The problem affects certain batches of steering wheels in
Qashqai SUVs and NV200 vans assembled this year for sale in most
major markets except North America.
The recall covers Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle
East, Africa and Australasia, the spokesman said.
(Editing by James Regan)