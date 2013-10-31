TOKYO Oct 31 Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday it is recalling about 251,000 vehicles in Japan including the Serena minivan due to a glitch that could cause the engine to stall in lower temperatures.

The Japanese carmaker said it will fix the engine control unit and replace necessary engine parts.

Nissan is set to announce its July-September earnings on Friday. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Dominic Lau)