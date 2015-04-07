MEXICO CITY, April 7 Nissan will
produce a new 1-ton truck for Renault starting in 2016
at its Cuernavaca plant in central Mexico, the company said on
Tuesday.
It will be Renault's first 1-ton pick-up truck, according to
a statement.
A Nissan spokesman in Mexico said that he did not have
information on the investment amount or other details.
Nissan made the announcement on the same day Daimler AG
said it would expand its cooperation with the
Japanese automaker to develop a 1-ton pickup truck for
Mercedes-Benz.
The new Mercedes-Benz pickup will be produced at Nissan's
plants in Cordoba, Argentina and Barcelona, Spain. The two
plants will also make the Renault truck.
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; editing by Andrew
Hay)