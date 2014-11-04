* Q2 operating profit 139 bln yen vs 131 bln analyst view
By Mari Saito and Maki Shiraki
YOKOHAMA, Japan, Nov 4 Nissan Motor Co
cut its full-year global vehicle sales forecast on Tuesday, hit
by an economic slowdown in China even as strong U.S. sales
allowed it to keep its profit targets steady and nudge up its
revenue estimate for the year to March.
Nissan, the most exposed of Japan's automakers to the
Chinese market, said its vehicle sales in China fell 12 percent
in the July-September period and cut its full-year sales
forecast for the world's biggest auto market to 1.27 million
vehicles from 1.43 million, an 11 percent drop.
"In China, the general weakness in the LCV (light commercial
vehicle) segment and increased competition in the compact car
segment, as well as the persisting negative impact from
political tensions on Japanese brands, hurt sales," Nissan Chief
Competitive Officer Hiroto Saikawa told a briefing for
reporters.
Nissan operates a car venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co
Ltd in China, where anti-pollution regulations and
slowing economic growth have weighed down sales of passenger
cars and commercial vehicles.
For its second quarter, Japan's No. 2 automaker reported
operating profit of 139.34 billion yen ($1.20 billion), up 22.4
percent from a year before and beating the 130.67 billion yen
average estimate of 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Generous incentives helped to boost Nissan's U.S. sales 13.7
percent for the quarter and it raised its North American auto
sales forecast to 1.81 million vehicles, up 3 percent from the
prior forecast. Automakers reported their strongest October U.S.
sales in a decade with a lift from rising consumer spending and
lower gasoline prices.
That helped to offset weakness in Japan, where a sales tax
hike in April dampened consumer sentiment and hurt sales.
Nissan also got a boost from a weaker yen, although it
benefits least among Japan's automakers from currency effects
after shifting much of its output overseas.
Saikawa said the yen was now in a "good range" and its
weakness was bolstering Japan's industry and economy, despite
some concerns that its falling value against the dollar could
pose problems by boosting fuel and raw materials costs.
The dollar broke above the 113 yen mark this week for the
first time since December 2007 after Japan's central bank
expanded its economic stimulus measures in a surprise move last
Friday.
Shares in Nissan ended up 3 percent ahead of the earnings
announcement, in line with a 2.7 percent rise in Tokyo's
benchmark Nikkei average.
The stock, which is up 16 percent so far this year, has
outperformed rivals such as Honda Motor Co Ltd which is
down 18 percent and Toyota Motor Corp which is up 6
percent. Toyota reports second-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
($1 = 113.57 yen)
