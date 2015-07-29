YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 29 Japan's Nissan Motor Co
said on Wednesday first-quarter operating profit soared
58 percent, lifted by strong vehicle sales in every region
except Japan as well as a weak yen, boosting the value of
earnings overseas.
Nissan said April-June operating profit rose to 193.71
billion yen ($1.57 billion) from 122.61 billion yen in the same
period a year earlier. That handily beat an average analyst
estimate of 163 billion yen for Japan's second-biggest
automaker, according to Thomson Reuters data.
First-quarter net profit grew 36 percent to 152.80 billion
yen. Revenue rose 18 percent to 2.9 trillion yen, boosted by
strong growth in the buoyant U.S. auto market.
The company left its financial forecasts for the year ending
March 2016 unchanged, estimating operating profit for the 12
months will be 675 billion yen, up from 590 billion yen a year
earlier.
($1 = 123.6400 yen)
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)