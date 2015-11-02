* Nissan concerned of French state's say in Renault -exec
* Nissan lifts full-yr f'casts for revenue, profit after
strong Q2
* Operating profit climbs 44 pct to 201 billion yen
* Q2 revenue jumps 13.2 pct on strong sales in N. America,
Europe
(Recasts on Nissan comments on Renault alliance)
By Naomi Tajitsu
YOKOHAMA, Japan, Nov 2 Japan's Nissan Motor Co
is concerned about the French government's growing
influence over its partner Renault SA as it seeks to
strengthen their alliance, an executive at the Japanese
automaker said on Monday.
The comments by Chief Competitive Officer Hiroto Saikawa
come amid an escalating power struggle between Carlos Ghosn, the
CEO of both firms, and Renault's biggest shareholder, the French
state, as he tries to rebalance an alliance many investors say
is too favourable to Renault.
Even though Renault owns a 43.4 percent stake in Nissan,
Japan's second largest automaker is the financially stronger
partner, reporting on Monday revenues for the first nine months
of the year that dwarfed its parent. Nissan holds a 15 percent
stake in Renault.
"The French state is having a greater say (in Renault) from
the standpoint of governance. This is a big issue, and from
Nissan's stance this is a concern," Saikawa told reporters after
Nissan reported its second-quarter earnings.
He said Nissan had already spelled out its concerns to the
French government and that both companies wanted to strengthen
the alliance, although he did not specify how they would do so.
Last week, Reuters reported that the Yokohama-based
automaker had drawn up proposals to buy a larger stake in
Renault.
Nissan has outperformed Renault, which earns a significant
portion of its revenue from supplying engines and vehicles to
its Japanese affiliate.
On Monday, the automaker reported a higher-than-expected
second-quarter operating profit and raised its full-year
forecast by 8 percent, largely due to stronger sales in North
America.
Nissan said it now expected a full-year operating profit of
730 billion yen ($6.1 billion), up from a previous forecast of
675 billion and higher than the previous year's 590 billion.
For the first nine months, Nissan reported revenue of 9.2
trillion yen ($76.37 billion), dwarfing the 9.34 billion euro
($10.30 billion) revenue for the same period at Renault.
($1 = 120.4600 yen)
(Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Miral Fahmy)