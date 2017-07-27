FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Nissan posts lower Q1 profit, misses estimate
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 27, 2017 / 8:08 AM / 2 days ago

Nissan posts lower Q1 profit, misses estimate

1 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, July 27 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co. on Thursday posted a bigger-than-expected drop in its first-quarter operating profit as higher expenses offset a rise in global vehicle sales.

Japan's No. 2 automaker by car sales posted an operating profit of 153.3 billion yen ($1.38 billion) in April-June, down 12.8 percent from 175.83 billion yen a year ago. That compared with an average estimate for 171.45 billion yen from six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nissan maintained its forecast for operating profit in the year to March at 685.0 billion yen, down 7.7 percent from last year and below analyst forecasts for 733.23 billion yen.

The company has said it expects higher raw material costs and a minor negative currency impact to weigh on operating profit this year. ($1 = 111.2000 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.