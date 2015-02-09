YOKOHAMA Feb 9 Nissan Motor Co Ltd
lifted its operating profit forecast by 6.5 percent on Monday
after better-than-anticipated results in the third quarter,
citing brisk sales from new products, favourable exchange rates
and cost cuts.
Japan's No. 2 carmaker by sales said it now expects
operating profit of 570 billion yen ($4.79 billion) instead of
the previous forecast of 535 billion yen for the year to
end-March. A poll of 29 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S puts
the profit of 589.9 billion yen.
For the October-December quarter, operating profit nearly
doubled to 156.0 billion yen, far better than the 121.42 billion
yen estimated by 12 analysts. Growth was helped by a low base of
comparison from the year-earlier quarter, when earnings were
pushed down by increased spending on marketing and other costs.
($1 = 118.9300 yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)