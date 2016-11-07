TOKYO Nov 7 Nissan Motor Co Ltd on
Monday reported a 19 percent slide in operating profit during
the second quarter, as a strong yen offset rising sales in
China, Mexico and the United States, although its performance
was slightly stronger than expected.
Operating profit came in at 163.9 billion yen ($1.57
billion) for July-September, compared with 201.3 billion a year
earlier. That was higher than the 154.5 billion yen average of
10 estimates from analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
Japan's second-biggest automaker by vehicle sales reported a
14.0 percent fall in operating profit in the April-September
period to 339.7 billion yen.
Nissan maintained its forecast for full-year operating
profit to slide 10.5 percent to 710.0 billion yen, and its
full-year assumption for the yen to average 105 yen to the U.S.
dollar and 120 yen to the euro.
($1 = 104.4400 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)