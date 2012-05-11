YOKOHAMA, Japan May 11 Nissan Motor Co
posted on Friday a one-third jump in quarterly profit and
projected a 28 percent rise in the year ahead driven by brisk
sales momentum in emerging markets.
January-March operating profit at Japan's No.2 automaker
rose 33 percent to 118.1 billion yen ($1.48 billion), against an
average estimate of 120 billion yen from 20 analysts polled in
the past 90 days by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit for Nissan's fourth-quarter grew 145 percent to
75.3 billion yen.
For the year to next March, Nissan projected an operating
profit of 700 billion yen and net profit of 400 billion yen.
Nissan, in which Renault SA has a 43.4 percent
stake, has outshone domestic rivals Honda Motor Co and
Toyota Motor Corp in the past year thanks to its speedy
and forceful push into fast-growing markets such as China and
Russia under the leadership of Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn.