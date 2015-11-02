YOKOHAMA, Japan Nov 2 Nissan Motor Co
is concerned about the French government's growing influence
over its partner Renault SA as the Japanese automaker
seeks to strengthen their alliance, an executive said on Monday.
"The French state is having a greater say (in Renault) from
the standpoint of governance. This is a big issue, and from
Nissan's stance this is a concern," Chief Competitive Officer
Hiroto Saikawa told reporters.
The Yokohama-based automaker has drawn up proposals to buy a
larger stake in its French parent, Reuters reported last week,
which could dilute Renault's control of the company amid an
escalating power struggle between Nissan-Renault CEO Carlos
Ghosn and the French state, Renault's biggest shareholder.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)