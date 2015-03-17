TOKYO, March 17 Nissan Motor Co said on
Tuesday it was suspending production at its St. Petersburg plant
between March 16 and March 31 due to weak sales in the Russian
market.
Japan's No.2 automaker will not extend temporary contracts
at the factory and will suspend hiring, a spokeswoman said.
Industry-wide new car sales in Russia plunged 38 percent in
February from the same month a year earlier, continuing a sharp
decline in 2014 as the economy weakened due to lower oil prices
and Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
The rouble also tumbled last year, forcing consumers to put
off large purchases and automakers to raise prices.
The tough market has also prompted General Motors Co
to announce plans to idle its Russian plant for eight weeks
starting in late March, after it had already cut one of the two
shifts at the factory in September.
Nissan builds the X-Trail, Murano, Teana and Pathfinder
models at the St. Petersburg factory. It also has local
production of other models at factories owned by top Russian
automaker Avtovaz, in which Nissan and Renault SA
jointly hold a majority stake.
Nissan has plans to eventually double production capacity in
St. Petersburg to 100,000 vehicles a year, and said Russia
remains an important long-term investment.
