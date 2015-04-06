DETROIT, April 6 U.S. safety regulators have
opened a preliminary investigation into Nissan small cars Versa
and Versa note after complaints that drivers were having
difficulty moving their feet quickly from the accelerator to
brake pedals.
Two dozen complaints have been logged with the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a trim panel covering
carpet to the right of the accelerator interferes with free
movement of a driver's right foot.
A preliminary investigation is short of a safety recall but
may lead to one.
Nissan estimates that 360,000 Versa and Versa Note small
cars could be affected, from model years 2013 to 2015.
Nissan said it is analyzing "to assess the scope, frequency
and safety-related consequences of the alleged defect" and that
it is cooperating with safety regulators.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)