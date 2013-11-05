TOKYO Nov 5 Shares of Nissan Motor Co Ltd
dropped as much as 11.6 percent to a seven-month low of
850 yen on Tuesday morning after the automaker cut its annual
net profit estimate amid a slowdown in emerging markets and
quality issues.
The stock was the third-most traded on the main board by
turnover.
The carmaker lowered its net profit forecast for the year
ending March 2014 to 355 billion yen ($3.6 billion) from 420
billion yen after the market close on Friday.
Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday on Monday.
($1 = 98.6050 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)