* Nissan first to apply technology to mass-produced cars
* Electronic signal transmits driver inputs quicker to tires
* Working on system to automatically avoid crashes
By Yoko Kubota
YOKOSUKA, Japan, Oct 17 Japan's Nissan Motor Co
plans to equip some of its luxury cars with a system to
control steering electronically, rather than mechanically, the
first time so-called "steer-by-wire" technology will be used in
mass-produced vehicles.
The new technology will be introduced in some models of the
Infiniti brand within a year, Nissan said at a briefing, paving
the way for cars that could one day be steered by joysticks and
be programmed to avoid crashes automatically.
Traditionally, the steering wheel of a car and the tyres are
linked mechanically, giving the driver direct feedback about
steering from the tyres on the road.
Using "steer by wire", inputs made by the driver through the
steering wheel are transmitted to a computerised engine control
unit, which instructs an actuator how to move the tyres.
The cars will also have a backup clutch that will link the
steering wheel and tyres mechanically in the event of any
problems, but Nissan hopes this won't always be neeeded.
"In the future, if we are freed from that, we would be able
to place the steering wheel wherever we like, such as in the
back seat, or it would be possible to steer the car with a
joystick," said Masaharu Satou, a Nissan engineer.
Nissan demonstrated the technology to reporters last Friday
ahead of its official announcement on Tuesday.
Various automakers have already introduced the technology in
concept cars, including Audi's A2 unveiled in 2011.
But Nissan is the first to apply it for mass-produced cars, said
Nissan engineer Toshiharu Asai.
Under the new system, the driver's intentions are
transmitted more quickly to the wheels because of the quick
speed of electronic signals, Asai said. Drivers can also
manoeuvre cars more easily as the system cuts out what it deems
as unnecessary feedback from the tires to the driver.
Nissan also demonstrated a system that automatically steers
a car away from an object if it detects a likely crash. It hopes
to apply this in some cars in the next three to five years.
By using radars, laser scanners and a camera, the system
automatically brakes if it senses a risk of crashing into a
person, object or another car, then steers the car to a free
zone if there is one, Nissan engineers said.
"We are thinking about the essentials -- what kind of a tool
should cars be for humans? By controlling its hands and feet, as
well as the eyes and the brain, cars are on its way to becoming
an extension of robots," said Tetsuya Iijima, a Nissan engineer.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)