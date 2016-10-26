(Corrects paragraph six to show zero star safety rating was
given in past, not on Wednesday)
MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Nissan Motor Co Ltd
said on Wednesday it will stop production in May of the
Mexican-built Tsuru, an economical and hardy sedan beloved by
taxi drivers but often sold without airbags and widely
criticized for its poor crash record.
In production since the early 1980s, the Tsuru has been a
cash cow for Nissan and is one of the oldest car models still
manufactured globally.
It was many Mexicans' first car and came to challenge the
Volkswagen Beetle as the country's veteran vehicle.
"This popular vehicle, with more the 2.4 million sales until
now, has offered accessible, economical and trustworthy mobility
for drivers in the country and in other markets, for more than
three decades," Nissan said in a statement.
But its dismal safety record has increasingly made it a
focus of criticism. The car was involved in over 4,000 deaths in
Mexico between 2007 and 2012, safety organization NCAP said
earlier this year.
NCAP has previously given the version of the Tsuru sold with
no airbags a zero star safety rating.
A Global NCAP and the Inter-American Development Bank safety
report published on Wednesday concluded that more than 440,000
deaths and serious injuries could be prevented and up to $143
billion saved if basic U.N. vehicle regulations were applied in
major Latin American countries.
Nissan said it will cease production in Mexico by May 2017
but will continue to support Tsuru customers by offering
service, parts for repairs and maintenance of vehicles for the
foreseeable future.
The Japanese company said overall production volume in
Mexico would not be affected by the move because it was
increasing output of other models at two plants in the central
state of Aguascalientes.
A new Daimler and Renault -Nissan
alliance joint-venture manufacturing complex will start
production in Aguascalientes in late 2017, the company said.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Brad Brooks; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)